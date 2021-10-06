TSRTC communication cells on Dasara specials

Hyderabad: The TSRTC will be opening four communication cells in the city on the Dasara festival special buses for the benefit of passengers. In a release TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and MD VC Sajjanar said the cells were being set up at Rathifile Bus Station (Ph.No.99592-26154) Koti Bus Station (99592-26160), Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (99592-26257) Jubilee Bus Station (99592-26246). The cells would be working round the clock from Wednesday till October 14.



The cells would give information like timings, destination and fares to people who want to travel to villages. The information from where buses are going to villages from LB Nagar crossroads, Uppal crossroads, Jubilee Bus Station, Aramghar. There is a special package for more than 30 passengers. If a group is travelling from a colony, they can get information from the cells and book buses from nearest depots. The buses would be sent to the colony. If the labour contractors who have workers if they are going to the same place, they can also approach the cells and book buses from nearest depots. At places like LB Nagar Crossroads, Uppal Crossroads, Jubilee Bus Station, Aramghar and Kukatpally the TSRTC officers will be present to monitor the special operations. For these places sufficient police 'bundobust' will also be provided for ensuring safety of passengers. They would also keep an eye on private vehicles, said the release.