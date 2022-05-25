TSRTC employees urged to update e-nomination on PF portal

Hyderabad: Stressing the need to update e-nomination details of employees on the Employee Provident Portal (EPF), the Regional Provident Fund (RPF) Commissioner Vamshi Krishna said that EPFO has directed mandatory e-nomination for all its EPF members. Though there is no deadline, he urged the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) employees to comply with the e-nomination update at the earliest and ensure hassle free settlements going forward.

Vamshi Krishna said that the Employees Provident Fund Organisation offers three schemes with three different objectives to help working individuals build a suitable retirement corpus. He said Employee Provident Portal, Employee Pension Scheme and Employees Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme are the three schemes which serve as savings, pension, and insurance cover, respectively.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar IPS called upon HR officers to assist employees in e-nomination compliance and complete the process in a time bound manner. He told them to process employee requests with utmost priority.

Vamshi Krishan answered several questions posed by HR officers with regard to PF withdrawal, pension nomination issues, and Death benefits claims. The meeting was attended by Ram Mohan, Assistant Commissioner, Vijaya Pushpa, Chief Finance Manager (TSRTC), and G Ugender, Chief Personal Manager, TSRTC.