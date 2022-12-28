TSRTC flags off Singareni Darshan Package

Hyderabad: In order highlight the importance of Singareni Collieries and Coal Excavation, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation Tourism introduced Singareni Darshan, a package tour to Singareni Coal Reserves that stretches across 350 km of the Pranahita-Godavari valley of Telangana. It was formally flagged off on Tuesday at Bus Bhavan by TSRTC chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan and managing director V C Sajjanar.

The package tour bus will be available every Saturday and speaking on this occasion, the chairman said that he considers these services as a historic decision.

He recalled that TSRTC had started Hyderabad Darshan Services a few months ago for tourists and added that for the devotees, a quick darshan of Tirumala Srivari had also been promised and to this extent, seven-day advance reservation has to be made in TSRTC buses.

Bajireddy revealed that in the coming days another tour package will be flagged off for the devotees visiting the Kaleshwaram temple.

Sajjanar said that the tickets under this package are priced at Rs 1,600 per person and will include underground mine view, open cast mine view, view of Jaipur power plant and rescue station. The package also includes vegetarian lunch and will ply from the Jubilee Bus Station.