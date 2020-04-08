TSRTC gears up to transport essential commodities

Hyderabad: TSRTC has readied the cargo buses for transporting the essential commodities in the wake of extension of the lockdown in the State.



The TSRTC management was gearing up for starting the cargo services to generate revenue. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had also advised the management to start cargo services to generate extra income. The Corporation remodelled 50 buses for starting the cargo service. However, the Corporation could not start the services due to outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the TSRTC officials, the management was ready to press cargo vehicles for shifting of the essential commodities to the nearby areas or other districts in the State. Some of the buses were operated on the city roads to check the fitness and also to get prepared. "We have not got any orders from the government but we will press in these buses into service whenever we are asked by the authorities to shift the goods to different places," said a senior official. The official further said that the vehicles were taken out to check whether there are any issues relating to running of the vehicles.

According to sources, the government is likely to utilise these vehicles without any formal inauguration to transport goods to different areas in the State in the wake of the lockdown being extended. The government is likely to use the vehicles to transport the essential commodities in the month of April, said sources.