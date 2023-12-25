  • Menu
TSRTC invites tenders for canteens, stalls at bus stations

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) announced tenders from interested persons for commercial contracts like fuel outlets, stalls, parking lots, and logistic services.

According to TSRTC, tenders are invited from the interested parties/ agencies for the appointment of contractors/licensees for the vacant stalls/ open spaces/ canteens/ parking places at the bus stations of Adilabad, Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Ranga Reddy, Secunderabad and Warangal Regions and Tarnaka Hospital.

The tender includes appointing service providers for day-to-day operation and maintenance of fuel outlets at 33 locations in Telangana, for the maintenance of logistic services in the bus stations/units of Nalgonda and Mahabubnagar regions, for various outsourcing works in the bus stations/units of Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Ranga Reddy Regions, and zonal workshop, Uppal.

The information can be viewed on http://tsrtc.telangana.gov.in from December 24 onwards and the willing parties shall view http://tender.telangana.gov.in for participation.

