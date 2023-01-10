TSRTC launch minibuses in IT corridor  

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has taken a key decision and provided new facilities to increase the number of passengers, especially for IT employees, by running special buses.

On Monday, TSRTC Chairman and MLA Bajireddy Govardhan, TSRTC MD, V C Sajjanar, MLA Arikepudi, formally flagged off the services near Hitec City. These services are specially designed with Cyber Liner AC minibuses for the employees working in the IT corridor.

According to TSRTC, these 18-seat Cyber Liner buses will run from Raidurg Metro Station to Wave Rock, Wipro Circle, and IT hubs in Kokapet where IT companies are mostly located connecting the Metro rail. The Wi-Fi facility will also be available in these mini AC buses, which will be run in the name of Cyber Liner. These buses will ply from 7 am to 12 pm and again from 4 pm to 8.30 pm every day for every 15 minutes. Currently, these buses will be run as a pilot project, depending on the response from IT employees and passengers, the number of buses will be increased. TSRTC officials say that IT employees can reach offices immediately by these minibuses after getting off near Raidurg metro station.