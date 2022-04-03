TSRTC launches special bus to Yadadri

Warangal: The TSRTC Warangal Region has on Saturday launched a special bus, Yadadri Darshan Express, to the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta.

It may be mentioned here that the temple was reopened recently after a makeover. Warangal Commissioner of Police Tarun Joshi formally launched the bus Hanumakonda-Yadadri at Hanumakonda bus station at 10 am. The Commissioner who purchased the first ticket gave it to a woman passenger travelling to Yadadri in the bus.

Speaking after launching the bus, the Commissioner wished people to make use of the special bus. TSRTC buses are known for safety, hence devotees heading to Yadadri should avail the special service, he added. Warangal Regional Manager V Sridevi said that the fare is Rs 130 per adult and Rs 70 is for a child. ACP Jithender Reddy, RTC Divisional Manager B Ramesh, Depot Managers K Bhanukiran, V Mohan Rao and Satyanarayana were among others present.