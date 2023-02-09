TSRTC responds to passengers complaint, takes action against reckless driver

IPS officer Sajjanar has been showing his own style by making many changes in the RTC in an innovative way since taking charge as TS RTC MD. Steps are being taken to resolve the complaints of the passengers as soon as they receive any complaints. In this order, they are available on the social media platform Twitter and are responding immediately to the complaints received.

















Recently, an RTC bus passenger from Jagityal district took a video and tweeted to TSRTC that the driver of RTC rented bus number TS 02 UA 1234 traveling between Jagityal-Endapalli abd was driving negligently while talking on the phone. Jagityal RTC Depot Manager, who investigated the incident said that he had took action against the driver of the rental bus who was negligent while speaking on the phone.

Moreover, he explained that the conductors were also told to bring the work style of the drivers to the attention of the concerned authorities during the training. He said that disciplinary action will also be taken against the conductor in this incident. However, it seems that the video posted by the passenger on Twitter has been deleted due to Twitter's policy (violent content).