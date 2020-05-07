TSRTC suffers Rs 32 crore loss during lockdown in Khammam region

Khammam: After the RTC strike, again the Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has suffered heavy loss due to the lockdown. It has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 32.30 crore for the last 40 days after coronavirus outbreak in Khammam region.

According to sources, normally about 584 buses from six depots will be running under Khammam region and will get an income of Rs 80 to Rs 85 lakh per day in normal days.

As many as 2,624 employees are working under the region. Of this, 1,046 are conductors, 1,028 are drivers, 122 are mechanics, and 420 are other staff.

The Corporation will pay about Rs five crore only towards staff salaries in this region.

During the strike period, the RTC had witnessed a loss of Rs 40 crore in Khammam region. Even before the RTC had recovered from the losses, the corona hit it hard again.

Speaking to this correspondent, RTC Regional Manager Krishna Murthy said as per the government orders salaries of March month were paid to all the workers.