TSRTC suspends employee over remarks against CM KCR, Corpn

Hyderabad: For the first time in recent years, the TSRTC management has suspended an employee for allegedly making 'derogatory comments' against the TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar on social media.

The employee's name is TV Reddy (E204367) who is working as a conductor at the Jeedimetla depot. According to officials, the employee made comments against the MD on his twitter account for which an inquiry was ordered and a charge sheet was issued on March 8. It is alleged and reported that TV Reddy had passed 'derogatory remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and MD through twitter account by tweeting @tsrtemdoffice addressing the MD that "This is simply publicity VC Sajjanar Gariki no more workers PRC and DA's for workers well wishing he is play KCR hands."

The officials have informed the employee that the remarks were very serious in nature and made against the government and head of TSRTC and totally uncalled for and which tarnished the image of the Corporation in public. "In terms of regulation 18 of TSRTC Employees (Classification, Control and Appeal) Regulations, 1967, TV you have been placed under suspension with immediate effect. You need not attend the depot during the period of your suspension," the order said. The order further said that whenever his presence is required he would be intimated through a separate letter.

The employee was told that he would be paid subsistence allowance as per the Regulation 20 of TSRTC Employees Regulations, 1967 at half the rate of his pay and allowances, as admissible, during the period of his suspension. He has been asked to inform about his present communication address to the office and report immediately if any changes take place in the present address.