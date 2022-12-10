TSRTC to ply 4,322 buses to clear Sankranti rush

Hyderabad: Expecting a heavy rush of passengers for upcoming festival Sankranti, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning to operate 4,322 special buses, from January 7 to January 15, 2023.

According to Corporation, the buses would be operated from MGBS, Old CBS, JBS, Lingampally, Miyapur crossroads, KPHB, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, LB Nagar, Aramghar, ECIL crossroads, Jeedimetla, Tarnaka and Uppal crossroads. Out of 4,322 buses, reservation facility has been provided for 585 services TSRTC MD V C Sajjanar on Friday held a video conference with the higher officials, RMs and DMs on arranging special buses for Sankranti. Sajjanar said that the corporation is running 10 per cent extra buses this upcoming Sankranti than last year. He said that 3,736 special buses were run last year.

This time in Andhra Pradesh, Amalapuram 125, Kakinada 117, Kandukur 83, Visakhapatnam 65, Polavaram 51, Rajahmundry 40 special buses have been decided to run. RMs and DMs have been advised to take steps to run special bus services to all major cities and towns in the state.

Sajjanar said that advanced ticket booking has been increased from 30 days to 60 days for the convenience of passengers on the occasion of Sankranti. All passengers are requested to use this facility.