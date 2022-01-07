TSRTC to ply over 4,322 buses to meet Sankranti rush

Hyderabad: Expecting a heavy rush of passengers for Sankranti, the TSRTC is planning to operate 4,322 special buses, including 3,338 to districts in Telangana and 984 to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh starting from Friday till January 15, without collecting 50 per cent additional charges.

According to Corporation, the buses would be operated from MGBS, Old CBS, JBS, Lingampally, Miyapur crossroads, KPHB, Ameerpet, Telephone Bhavan, LB Nagar, Aramghar, ECIL crossroads, Jeedimetla, Tarnaka and Uppal crossroads. As many as 200 officials and the employees of the Corporation would be deployed at these points to assist the passengers in identifying their buses.

The TSRTC Rangareddy Regional Manager, B Varaprasad Rao, said that the additional buses would be operated to Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Adilabad, Nalgonda, Medak and Siddipet in Telangana. Towards Andhra Pradesh, the buses would be operated to Vijayawada, Vizianagaram, Tenali, Guntur, Gudivada, Rajamahendravaram, Kakinada, Amalapuram, Razole, Polavaram, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Tanuku, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Bhimavaram, Narsapuram, Kurnool, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati, Udayagiri, Kanigiri, Kandukur etc.

The RTC authorities have advised the passengers to book their tickets in advance in order to avoid last minute rush on Corporation website www.tsrtconline.in. The officials said that there would be no additional charges in the special buses.

The passengers can board the buses towards Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Nizamabad at JBS. Similarly, the passengers bound to Kurnool, Nellore, Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor and Ongole can board the buses at CBS. The buses towards Warangal, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Parkal, Narsampet, Mahabubabad can be boarded at Uppal crossroads. The buses towards Nalgonda Miryalaguda, Kodada and Suryapet can be boarded at Dilsukhnagar bus station.