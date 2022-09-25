TSRTC to provide special buses for Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20 match at Uppal stadium

Hyderabad: The TSRTC has arranged special buses connecting several parts of the city to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal. The move comes in as a bid to make transport easy for cricket fans as the stadium hosts the 3rd T20 match between India and Australia on Sunday.

Announcing on Twitter, the Managing Director of TSRTC wrote, "Is it necessary to take your own car and wait in the parking lot for hours to watch cricket? Enjoy your cricket. It's our responsibility to get you home."

These special buses will help fans travel from 24 different areas of Hyderabad to Uppal Stadium. Buses are also arranged from the stadium to various parts of the city. Like Metro, these buses will also run till midnight.

Among the 24 areas buses are scheduled from Afzal Gunj, Dilsukhnagar, Ghatkesar, BHEL, Yousufguda, Charminar, Kondapur, KPHB, Koti, JBS Bus Depot, and others.

For more information on the buses, contact TSRTC at 040 23450033 and 040 69440000