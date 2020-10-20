TSRTC to run 2,720 Dasara buses from today

Hyderabad: The TSRTC would be operating 2,720 additional buses to clear the rush of passengers during Dasara festival from October 20 to 24. But as far as services to Andhra Pradesh are concerned, the TSRTC has decided not to operate any services since both the states had not yet arrived at a decision on the routes and distance to be operated by TS and AP.

The TSRTC officials said that they had operated 281 special buses between October 15 and 18. The special buses would start from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Jubilee Bus Station, Dilsukhnagar, KPHB, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, ECIL, Telephone Bhavan, LB Nagar and other suburban areas in the city. The corporation would increase the number of buses keeping in view the rush.

According to the officials, 2,034 buses would run between October 22 and 24. As part of this, 657 buses would be operated on October 22, 659 buses on October 23 and 614 buses on October 24. More buses would be in operation if the rush of passengers increases during these days, said RTC Rangareddy RM B Varaprasad. To travel in these buses the passengers need to book tickets in advance on www.tsrtconline.in to avoid the last-minute inconvenience.

The buses going towards Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak district would be operated from JBS.

The buses going towards Yadagirigutta, Jangaon, Parakala, Narsampet, Mahabubabad, Torrur and Warangal would be operated from Uppal Crossroads and Uppal Bus Station. The buses going towards Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Kodada and Suryapet would be operated from Dilsukhnagar bus station.