TSRTC will soon turn around: MD Sajjanar

Nalgonda: TSRTC MD VC Sajjanar said they were taking several measures to make the TSRTC profitable. On Saturday, he toured Nalgonda district and inspected Nalgonda and Miryalguda bus stands. As a part of his tour, the MD travelled in an RTC bus along with passengers from Hyderabad to Nalgonda.

In Nalgonda bus stand, Sajjanar inspected various stalls and inquired the passengers about the facilities at bus stand. He warned to stall owners that action will be taken against them if they sell goods more than MRP. Later, he held a meeting with RTC officials.

Later speaking to the media, MD Sajjanar urged the people to use RTC services for weddings, excursions and transport of paddy by farmers. He told them to put their requirements on his Twitter account and he would arrange buses. He assured that CCTV cameras will be set up at all bus stands for the safety of passengers.

Sajjanar appreciated the services of RTC cargo, which has been generating good revenue for the corporation. He urged people to travel in RTC buses for safe journey.

In Miryalaguda, Jeevandan officials held a coordination meeting with RTC MD Sajjanar. Jeevandan State coordinator Dr Swarnalatha stressed on the importance of promotion of Jeevandan scheme in the State by adopting a multi-pronged strategy.