TSRTC won't collect additional charges: VC Sajjanar

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar said on Sunday that it was not collecting additional charges from passengers for the upcoming Dasara festival. He said the corporation buses had already dropped 1.3 crore passengers safely at their destinations during the last five days.

Sajjanar stated that the RTC was serving passengers by keeping their convenience and safety as its motto. "The love of passengers would help the corporation develop." He urged passengers to reach their destinations by traveling in RTC.