TSSP cops stage protest

Warangal : Demanding implementation of ‘Ek police – Ek State’, a policy for uniform working conditions across the State, the constables attached to the IV Battalion of the Telangana State Special Police staged a protest before the Commandant Office at Mamnoor, a suburban village of Warangal, on Saturday.

The police recalled that the Chief Minister had promised to implement the ‘Ek Police’ system in Telangana that ensures all police personnel in the State are treated equally. They demanded the government treat them with dignity rather than using them as slaves.

It may be mentioned that families of constables took to the streets demanding justice to them. They said that frequent transfers have an impact on their children’s education, besides causing financial problems.

