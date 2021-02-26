TSSPDCL bags two awards at ICC 14th India Energy Summit

The Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) has bagged awards at Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) 14th Indian Energy Summit 2020-21 under two different categories such as overall innovation with impact award and quality of service and customer empowerment.



Also, TSSPDCL received Independent Power Producers Association of India (IPPAI) awards under two categories -- best distribution company to promote consumer awareness and best distribution utility achieving highest electrification, including metering of un-electrified households at the '20th Regulators and Policy Makers Retreat 2020.' The awards were given away virtually.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and minister Jagadish Reddy said that the awards were the outcome of the efforts of Transco and Genco CMD Prabhakar Rao and the directors, engineers and the staff.