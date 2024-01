TSSPDCL releases area-wise control room numbers in case of power cut

Hyderabad: In case of a power interruption in Greater Hyderabad limits following the kite flying during the Sankranti festivities, Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) appealed to all its consumers to register their power supply complaints on toll-free and call centre numbers, on the mobile app, and on social media.

According to TSSPDCL, consumers can register their complaint on the electricity trouble call centre number 1912, X (@tsspdclcorporat), Facebook (gmcsc.tsspdcl), website: www.tssouthernpower.com, mobile app (TSSPDCL), and dial 100.

The Electricity department also released their 24-hour circle-wise control rooms/All FOCS. Consumers residing in Hyderabad Central areas like Hyderguda, Himayathnagar, Red Hills, Mehdipatnam, Chikkadpally, AC guards, Vidyanagar, Mothimahal, Rethibowli, Tolichowki, Nampally, and Narayanguda can contact 9491629047. For Hyderabad South areas, Begum Bazar, Troop Bazar, Abids, Koti, Charminar, Khilwat, Falaknuma, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, and Malakpet can be contacted at 9491628269.

Secunderabad areas like Paradise, IDPL, Praga Tools, Bowenpally, Bansilalpet, Alwal, Machabollaram, Nehrunagar, Praga Tools, Begumpet, and Balnagar can be contacted at 9491629380. Banjara Hills zone areas like Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Erragadda, Greenlands, Moti Nagar, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, Sanathnagar, Borabanda, Madhapur, Film Nagar, Yousufguda, Kalyannagar, and Srinagar colony can contact 9491633294.

Consumers residing in Cyber City areas like Gachibowli, Nanakramguda, Manikonda, Kondapur, KPHB, Chandanagar, Vasanth Nagar, and Ibrahimbagh can contact 9493193149. Rajendranagar zone areas like Katedan, Sivarampally, MD Pally, Sastripuram, Attapur, Rajendranagar, Jalpally, Balapur, and Pahadisharif can be contacted at 7382100322.

Saroornagar zone areas like Champapet, Saroornagar, Vanasthalipuram, BN Reddy Nagar, Badangpet, Meerpet, LB Nagar, Kothapet, Autonagar, Turkayamjael, and Injapur can contact 7901679095.

Habsiguda areas like Sainikpuri, Nacharam, Boduppal, Uppal, Mallapur, Ramanthapur, Malkajgiri, Moula Ali, and Yapral can contact 9491039018 and residents of Medchal zone areas like Kukatpally, Miyapur, Nizampet, Jeedimetla, DP Pally, Kompally, and Gajularamaram can contact 7382618971.

In a review meeting held with the GHMC area’s chief general managers and superintending engineers, TSSPDCL CMD Musharraf Faruqui instructed all the staff and officers to be available round the clock to meet any electricity emergencies immediately.