TSTDC chief offers bonam at Mutyalamma temple

Suryapet: State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) Chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy and his wife as part of the Bonalu festival celebrations, visited the Mutyalamma temple in Suryapet town on Sunday.

They performed special pujas, offered Bonam to the deity, and sought blessings. On the occasion, they prayed for the well-being of the people, as well as for the prosperity and development of the state. Joining local devotees in the festive spirit, Patel Ramesh Reddy highlighted the cultural significance of the Bonalu festival, calling it a true symbol of Telangana’s rich traditions.