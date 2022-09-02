TSTDC seals Snow World for failing to pay dues of Rs 16.7 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC) officials on Thursday sealed the Snow World and the shops in its premises after cancelling the licence for not responding to several notices for clearing the dues to the tune of Rs 16.70 crore.

The Tourism Corporation estate officers sealed the shops and also deputed security guards at the entry points in the Snow World premises. According to the officials, the Snow World management was served notices on several occasions to pay Rs 16.70 crore, which they have defaulted to the corporation.

They have not complied even with the final notice and refused to pay the dues hence the officials sealed the premises. As per the agreement, the sealing will not affect the routine maintenance of the machinery and equipment but it would be only closed for public, the officials said.