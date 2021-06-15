TSTRANSCO launches 3-day special vaccinations camp for its employees

Hyderabad: D Prabhakar Rao, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) and Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TSTRANSCO) inaugurated a three-day special vaccination camps for electricity employees on Monday at Vidyut Soudha and Mint Compound and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for issuing instructions to Medical and Health Department for arranging the special vaccination camp for electricity employees, who have been striving hard like front line warriors in maintaining 24 hours uninterrupted power supply during the pandemic.

On this occasion, CMD also thanked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, for unstinted support in organizing the special vaccination camps at Vidyut Soudha and Mint Compound.Priority is being given to Operation and Maintenance workers and Artisans by allocating the first 2-days of the vaccination programme as these employees are mostly exposed to public contact while attending to the emergency duties in the field.

On this occasion, CMD/TSGENCO and TSTRANSCO have appealed to all employees and engineers of the power sector to utilize this opportunity and also cautioned the employees to follow Covid-19 protocol scrupulously even after taking vaccinations by implementing all the precautionary measures like sanitization at regular intervals, wearing masks and maintaining social distance as per the guidelines issued by Government from time to time.

The CMD/TSSPDCL G Raghuma Reddy, JMD/TSTransco C Srinivasa Rao, Directors of TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO G Narsing Rao, T Jagath Reddy, J Surya Prakash, B Narsing Rao, M Sachidanandam, Ch Venkata Rajam, S Ashok Kumar, B Lakshmaiah, A Ajay, Dr TRK Rao, and TSGENCO Doctor RK Pawar have participated in special vaccination camps for electricity employees at Vidyut Soudha and Mint Compound.