TSUTF petitions CS on pending issues

Hyderabad: Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation (TSUTF) and Gurukula Sanghala Joint Action Committee are gearing up to hold a series of protests, including a maha dharna in Hyderabad on September 28. In that regard, the members submitted a representation to Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari on Thursday.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the residential welfare schools decided to hold protests wearing black badges in their respective schools during lunch hour on September 18 and 19. The TSUTF members highlighted that it will be followed by the presentation of a memorandum on their issues to the local public representatives and District Collectors on September 22 and 23. Their demands included immediate enhancement in the mess charges of students in accordance with increased rates and provision of dual desks and cots to students in all welfare residential schools.