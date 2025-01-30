TSUTF, TPTF vow to support Alugubelli, Ashok

Hyderabad: The State committees of Telangana State United Teachers Federation (TSUTF) and the Telangana Progressive Teachers Federation (TPTF) have announced their support to incumbent MLC Alugubelli Narsireddy, representing the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Upadhyaya Constituency, alongside former TPTF President Y Ashok Kumar from the Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Karimnagar Teachers Constituency. The two teachers’ organisations said that the Teachers MLC elections will take place on February 27 and both are anticipated to secure victory.

The leaders said that both leaders have dedicated over three decades to the teacher movement. Narsireddy, elected from the Nalgonda constituency in March 2019, has demonstrated exemplary performance during his term. The constituency development funds allocated to him have been fully utilised, for improving schools and colleges. He has continuously toured the constituency and worked diligently to address the issues faced by teachers and the education sector. Y Ashok Kumar has led numerous initiatives as the TPTF State President and was a member of the USPC Steering Committee.

He collaborated with Prof Kodandaram as a leader in the Telangana Joint Action Committee during the Telangana movement. Both candidates, known for their social consciousness, are supported by the TS UTF and TPTF unions, as well as various teacher and faculty associations.