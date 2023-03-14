  • Menu
TSWC summons Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Highlights

It also directed State Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the entire episode

Hyderabad: Telangana State Women Commission issued a notice to BJP State unit President Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making derogatory comments on BRS MLC K Kavitha and directed him to appear in person before the Commission at 11 am on Wednesday for inquiry.

State Women Commission Chairperson Sunitha Laxma Reddy had taken suo moto cognizance of the Bandi's comments on the BRS MLC. She also directed State Director General of Police Anjani Kumar to conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the entire episode.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders said that the BJP chief and LokSabha MP was busy participating in the Parliament sessions and the possibility of his appearance before the Commission are remote.

