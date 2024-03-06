Live
- Naidu has no moral right to speak about BCs, says Sajjala
- Film producer Chintapalli Rama Rao joins BJP
- BRS to protest across state demanding LRS scheme for free of cost
- BJP will win 350 LS seats, asserts Purandeswari
- Dastagiri alleges bid to intimidate him
- Govt to probe graft in sheep, fishling distribution schemes
- HC asks AAG for note on noise pollution by 2 Bowenpally function halls by tomorrow
- CPI lays claim on Warangal Lok Sabha seat
- Mallu Ravi Cong pick for Nagarkurnool?
- Minister Jayaram quits YSRCP, joins TDP
TTDP trade cell formed
Hyderabad: The Telangana Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday formed Telangana Trade Cell and appointed party leader from Goshamahal KD Dinesh as the State Organising secretary. The TDP Telangana State incharge K Rammohan Rao, Trade cell president Durga Rao, general secretary B Narsimhulu. Senior leaders Urmi Devi Singh, SomashekarKurma, A Shivraj, Dr Prem Prakash Sharma, Damodar Sharma, Gajbinkar Ashok, Nandishwar, K Naresh, Syed Umar, Niraj Vir, Jith Singh and others were also present.
