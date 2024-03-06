TTDP trade cell formed

Hyderabad: The Telangana Telugu Desam Party on Tuesday formed Telangana Trade Cell and appointed party leader from Goshamahal KD Dinesh as the State Organising secretary. The TDP Telangana State incharge K Rammohan Rao, Trade cell president Durga Rao, general secretary B Narsimhulu. Senior leaders Urmi Devi Singh, SomashekarKurma, A Shivraj, Dr Prem Prakash Sharma, Damodar Sharma, Gajbinkar Ashok, Nandishwar, K Naresh, Syed Umar, Niraj Vir, Jith Singh and others were also present.