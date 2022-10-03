Tu-Tu, Mai-Mai between BJP & TRS is fake, charges Revanth

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief and MP A Revanth Reddy on Monday slammed the BJP-led Central government protecting corrupted TRS party in the State. Addressing the media here, Revanth Reddy said that the Centre trying to drag the Congress leaders into ED, CBI rather than issuing notices to the TRS and BJP leaders.

He asked why the BJP at the Centre not taking any action against TRS when they reports are clear that KCR and some leaders in the TRS has many lands worth crores in their names.

He said that the Congress is not afraid of the ED and CBI and will face it as per law. He lashed out that TRS and BJP ahs been harassing the Congress unit in the State for the last 8 years.

He said that the TRS and BJP has doing all it can to weaken the old grand party by luring its leaders and inducting them into their parties.

I am not afraid of these ED, CBI, IT as I have already faced them earlier, I have gone to jail and I know how to handle them. Revanth said that he received the notices from the Central agencies.

He asked what ED has to do with National Herald case when some of the leaders had extended financial aid for functioning.

He said that one of the leader in the Congress leader came up to him alleging that BJP had asked him to switch loyalties from grand old party as many of them in the party are going to receive the notices from the Central agencies.

Revanth alleged that the BJP at the Centre is deliberately sending the notices through the Central agencies to bring hurdles to Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana scheduled to be held from October 24.

He urged the public to vote for Congress candidate Palvai Sravanti to teach a befitting lesson to both TRS in the state and BJP at the Centre. He said if the Congress wins in the Munugodu bypoll, the grand old party assured that the development will take place and the whole party leaders with pressurise the BJP & TRS.

He said that the BJP is an habitual offender party where it snatches the mandate from the opposition parties and forms their own government. He stated that the BJP had snatched the mandate in 11 States till date. He took examples of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Jharkhand and Karnataka.

Responding to the president polls in the Congress, Revanth said that it is healthy elections and Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge are colleagues since a long time. It is the win of the Congress even if any of them wins the president polls.

He said that the president polls in the party is a healthy affair and he is neutral in showing favour towards any of the candidate.

He recalled how the TRS party has tortured him and how the people gave mandate to him and helped him to become the MP.

Responding to KCR's entry into national party, Revanth said that the TRS supremo as pre-planned has been going to meet leaders who already association with the tehn UPA-led government and has been asking them to come out of the alliance to weaken the Congress. He said that KCR is leaving no stone unturned to make Narendra Modi the Prime minister for the third time. He alleged that the NDA government has allotted land in the National Capital for TRS office.

He said that the TRS chief could have taken AIMIM with him in the national party but he is not doing that. He questioned why the Centre has issued even a single notice to KCR and his family members. He stated that both BJP and TRS has good understanding but deceiving the people by levelling allegations against each other. He said that KCR has taken supari from Centre for fighting to make Narendra Modi prime minister again for third time.

He said that if KCR is really against the Central government, he should meet the leaders in the States where BJP has snatched the mandate from them.

He stated that he held press conference on how the BJP is using the Central agencies to weaken Congress over all.