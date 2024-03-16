Tu Tu Mai Mai reactions pour in after Kavitha’s arrest

Hyderabad: The BRS is upset over the sudden arrest of MLC K Kavitha on Friday. The party leaders who were taken by surprise were in an agitated mood and sort of shock. Thought the party chief K Chandrasekhar Rao has not reacted, the party working president K T Rama Rao said that this was violation of the undertaking given by the probe agency in the Supreme Court. He took strong objection to the arrest of Kavitha particularly when the apex court is to hear the case on March 19. The ED he said had given undertaking that they will not take coercive steps but on a Friday swoop and that too in the evening they arrested her and took her to Delhi. He said this was politically motivated move.

He alleged that an emergency like situation was prevailing in the country. The arrest party leaders claim will would hamper its campaign.

Reacting to this BJP leader Prakash Reddy denied all these allegations and said if BJP wanted to gain political advantage the arrests should have been done before the Assembly elections. It is purely an ED arrest and BJP has no role in it. This case has nothing to do with Telangana or the government that was in power here till recently.

He said neither the state nor the people had suffered any loss in Telangana. The case pertains to Delhi government’s liquor policy. BRS was trying to gain sympathy by making all kinds of allegations against BJP, he added.

On the other hand the Congress party feels that the arrest ahead of the public meeting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday was to tell the people that there was no secret understanding between BJP and BRS. Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy said that what happened on Friday was a match fixing between BJP and BRS as BJP wants to show that it has zero tolerance towards corruption and win few more Lok Sabha seats.