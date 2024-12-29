Tudi Mega Reddy Reflects on Wanaparthy's Development in an Exclusive Interview

Mahabubangar: In a candid conversation with The Hans India, Tudi Mega Reddy, MLA of Wanaparthy constituency, shared insights into the transformative initiatives and development projects undertaken during his first year in office under the Congress government. Below are the highlights of the interview presented in a question-and-answer format.

Congratulations on completing a year as MLA of Wanaparthy. Can you elaborate on the key development projects taken up in your constituency during this period?

Thank you! Over the past year, our focus has been on transforming Wanaparthy and Pebbair into model municipalities. Under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC), we secured ₹60 crore, with ₹50 crore allocated for Wanaparthy municipality and ₹10 crore for Pebbair municipality. Additionally, under the central government's Amruth Scheme, we obtained ₹80 crore—₹70 crore for Wanaparthy and ₹10 crore for Pebbair—for improving water supply, roads, parks, and other public amenities.

What initiatives have you taken for women and self-help groups in Wanaparthy?

We’ve invested ₹5 crore in constructing a dedicated Mahila Samikhya building to support self-help groups. This facility serves as a hub for empowering women through various activities and programs.

Could you share details about the investments made in rural infrastructure?

Of course. Through the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS), ₹30 crore was allocated for constructing roads and drains in various villages and mandals. Under the Special Development Fund, we allocated another ₹10 crore for internal roads in mandal headquarters and municipalities.

Education is critical for development. What measures have been taken to enhance educational facilities?

Significant steps have been taken in this regard. ₹14 crore was spent on constructing Amma Adarsha Patashalas, and ₹64 crore has been allocated to renovate government schools and colleges, including those where our Chief Minister Revanth Reddy studied. Additionally, we’re working on establishing a Young India Integrated School with an investment of ₹150 crore.

Healthcare is another pressing issue. What are your plans for this sector?

The state government has sanctioned a ₹202-crore, 502-bed Government General Hospital to complement the existing medical college. This facility will offer advanced healthcare services, ensuring better medical care for the people of Wanaparthy.

What progress has been made in housing for the poor?

We’ve already secured 5,300 houses under the state government’s housing scheme. In the next year, ₹19.25 crore will be spent on constructing Indiramma houses, providing much-needed shelter to underprivileged families.

Wanaparthy is being positioned as an IT hub. Could you elaborate on this development?

Absolutely. The government has sanctioned ₹22 crore for constructing an IT Hub in Wanaparthy, with the foundation stone to be laid soon by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This initiative aims to attract IT investments and create job opportunities.

What are the upcoming infrastructure projects in the district?

Several major projects are in the pipeline:

• ₹81 crore has been allocated for constructing a new Court Complex.

• ₹42 crore is set aside for doubling and improving the Wanaparthy to Pedda Mandadi road.

• ₹40 crore has been sanctioned for Panchayat Raj road works under MRR and CRR funds.

Additionally, proposals have been sent to the central government for a Navodaya Central School and a Krishi Vigyan Kendra research center.

Farmers form the backbone of our society. What support has been extended to them?

We’ve addressed crop damage due to rains by providing ₹1.6 crore in relief. We’ve also invested ₹50 crore in setting up new transformers and power lines to support farmlands. Under the Congress government’s initiatives, farmers are receiving free electricity up to 200 units and a ₹500 bonus for producing fine paddy. From Sankranti, Rythu Bharosa funds will also be credited to farmers’ accounts, benefiting those with up to 10 acres of land.

The Congress government promised six guarantees. How many have been fulfilled so far?

We’ve fulfilled 95% of our promises. This includes free bus travel for women, subsidized cooking gas at ₹500, and farm loan waivers amounting to ₹25,000 crore across the state. Plans are also underway to increase old-age pensions from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 and distribute new ration cards with fine rice supply.

What is your vision for Wanaparthy in the coming years?

My dream is to make Wanaparthy the number one district in Telangana. We’re working on setting up a ₹100-crore sports university, expanding healthcare and educational facilities, and creating better infrastructure. With the support of our visionary Chief Minister and the Congress government, we aim to bring even more transformative changes in the coming years.