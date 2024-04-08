Tuesday is a holiday for the evaluation center

In honor of Ugadi festival on April 9 and Ramzan festival on 11th, Tuesday and Thursday holidays have been announced for the tenth class evaluation center in the district.

Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu said that there will be a holiday during these two festivals and the rest of the days the teachers will have to perform their duties at the evaluation center as usual.23,161 answer sheets on Monday 6th day of ongoing evaluation of class 10 answer sheets at Little Flower High School, Nagar Kurnool town Evaluation has been done. The DEO said 65 per cent of the process was completed as 609 teachers participated in the Class X spot and evaluated a total of 99019 answer sheets on Monday.

