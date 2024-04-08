Live
- Arvind Kejriwal would walk out of jail in a day if he joins BJP: Atishi
- District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath receives complaints in Nagar Kurnool Police Grievance Cell.
- FSSAI launches food safety drive in Delhi markets
- Assailants post 'celebratory video' after killing man in Hyderabad
- CBDT refutes reports on special drive to reopen tax cases on HRA claims
- After two years of separation, Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajinikanth file for divorce
- ISL 2024: FC Goa meet Jamshedpur FC in a must-win clash to fuel League Shield hopes
- Delhi HC weighs freedom of expression in defamation suit by Dehadrai against Mahua Moitra
- Security beefed up across Kolkata, other districts after bomb threat to 200 schools
- K. Kavitha was instrumental in influencing witnesses, says Delhi court on denying interim bail in excise policy case
Just In
Tuesday is a holiday for the evaluation center
Highlights
Evaluation of 99019 answer sheets till date complete DEO Govindarajulu
In honor of Ugadi festival on April 9 and Ramzan festival on 11th, Tuesday and Thursday holidays have been announced for the tenth class evaluation center in the district.
Nagar Kurnool DEO Govindarajulu said that there will be a holiday during these two festivals and the rest of the days the teachers will have to perform their duties at the evaluation center as usual.23,161 answer sheets on Monday 6th day of ongoing evaluation of class 10 answer sheets at Little Flower High School, Nagar Kurnool town Evaluation has been done. The DEO said 65 per cent of the process was completed as 609 teachers participated in the Class X spot and evaluated a total of 99019 answer sheets on Monday.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS