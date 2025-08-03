Tummala accuses Centre of misleading on urea supply to Telangana

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao has expressed disappointment over the Union government’s provision of inaccurate information regarding urea supply to Telangana in Parliament.

He noted that the farmers are becoming perplexed since only 9.80 lakh metric tonnes have been designated for the Kharif season, while the Centre is erroneously claiming that 20.20 lakh metric tonnes of urea are available in the state.

Minister Tummala on Saturday sent another letter to Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel, which included details about the fertilizer allocation for the Telangana state from the Union Chemicals and Fertilizers department.

The letter highlighted that merely 9.80 lakh metric tonnes were allocated for Kharif 2025, and even from this figure, the supply has been insufficient to meet the monthly demand, resulting in a urea shortage in Telangana.

The Minister reminded that while an allocation of 6.60 lakh metric tonnes was designated for supply from April to July, the Centre only delivered 4.36 lakh metric tonnes, causing challenges for farmers in the state.

He pointed out that this issue is not limited to Telangana; it is also affecting Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh States.

In addition, the letter mentioned that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has addressed the shortage of urea in correspondence with Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, JP Nadda.

In his letter, Tummala Nageswara Rao emphasised that providing inaccurate figures, even in parliamentary discussions, could negatively impact the states.

He urged that immediate action be taken to ensure the urea allocated for August is supplied promptly, including the 2.24 lakh metric tonnes that were not provided as planned through July.