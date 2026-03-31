Tummala moves resolution to ban Paraquat

Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Monday introduced a crucial resolution in the Assembly, urging the Central Government to impose an immediate ban on the herbicide "Paraquat Dichloride 24% SL" due to its severe health and environmental risks.

Speaking on the floor of the House, Minister Tummala highlighted that the resolution was aimed at safeguarding public health, environmental sustainability, and the welfare of farmers and agricultural laborers. He pointed out that the use of Paraquat has been linked to numerous fatalities, both accidental and intentional, and has caused serious health issues among agricultural workers.

The Minister stressed that Paraquat is a highly toxic chemical whose continued use runs counter to principles of sustainable and natural farming. Noting global precedents, he said that many countries, including several in Europe, have already implemented bans or strict regulations on the herbicide. He emphasised that Telangana must also take urgent steps to curb its use and protect biodiversity.

Minister Tummala assured the Assembly that alternative herbicides are readily available to replace Paraquat, ensuring that farmers’ productivity is not compromised while public health and environmental concerns are addressed.

Through the resolution, the State Government has appealed to the Centre to take immediate measures to prohibit the manufacture, import, storage, transport, sale, and use of Paraquat dichloride. The Agriculture Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to farmer welfare, environmental protection, and public safety, calling for decisive action to mitigate the hazards posed by this chemical.