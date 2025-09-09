Tummala orders babus to streamline urea distribution

Hyderabad: As a measure to reduce the burden on farmers during the ongoing urea distribution drive, Telangana Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageshwar Rao has directed officials to implement strict and organised measures across the state. The minister emphasised that distribution must proceed without long queues or crowding and instructed the Agriculture Department to expand operations through Rythu Vedikas (farmer service centres).

Responding to recent challenges in fertiliser supply, the department has activated 500 Rythu Vedikas for urea sales. Within just two days, 500 ePOS machines were procured, and staff were trained to ensure smooth transactions. Farmers are being issued tokens in advance to avoid queues and eliminate the risk of pushing or disorder at distribution points.

Agriculture Director B Gopi is overseeing the process from the department headquarters, ensuring real-time monitoring and compliance with the minister’s directives. On the first day of distribution through Rythu Vedikas, operations proceeded without any disruptions, prompting the minister to instruct officials to continue with the same level of discipline and efficiency.

Minister Tummala acknowledged that geopolitical factors have disrupted urea imports and that domestic production has not kept pace with demand, leading to supply shortages. He stated that the Telangana government, under pressure, secured an additional 40,000 metric tonnes of urea in August. Following a request from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, companies have now committed to supplying 10,000 metric tonnes of urea daily, improving availability across the state.

The minister also cautioned farmers against hoarding urea at home and urged them not to be misled by politically motivated protests aimed at discrediting the government.

“Certain parties are deliberately inciting unrest at distribution centres for political gain. Farmers must remain vigilant and not fall prey to such tactics,” he said. Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Minister Tummala stated that under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the administration stands firmly with the farming community.