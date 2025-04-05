Tummala orders immediate action on embankment works

Bhadrachalam: Agriculture Marketing and Handlooms Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao expressed strong dissatisfaction over the delay in embankment construction works meant to protect Bhadrachalam town and surrounding Godavari catchment areas from flood threats.

During his inspection of the newly constructed sluice on Subhash Nagar-Koonavaram road on Friday, the Minister expressed his anger with the Irrigation Department’s SCs for their lax attitude. He questioned the year-long delay in progress and demanded an explanation from the officials concerned. Tummala directed that the works must be completed by May 31, ahead of the monsoon season, to ensure safety for residents and smooth transportation during Godavari floods.

He underlined the need to raise the height of the old embankment from the sluice point to the new stretch currently under construction. He also instructed installation of permanent motors and automatic setters to improve flood management. Tummala urged officials to immediately consult the District Collector after Sri Ramanavami to resolve any pending issues and resume work without delay.

He issued a stern warning that strict action would be taken against negligent SCs and DEs if there were further lapses. Forest Development Corporation Chairman Podhem Veeraiah, Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkat Rao, Bhadradri Kothagudem District Collector Jitesh V Patil, ITDA Project Officer B Rahul, SP Rohith Raju, Irrigation and various department officials and others participated in this programme.