Tummala to farmers: Shift focus to profitable oil palm

Khammam: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday called upon farmers to shift focus towards profitable and sustainable crops, particularly oil palm cultivation, to enhance their incomes and improve rural livelihoods.

Speaking after laying foundation stones for development works worth Rs2.95 crore in Lachiram Tanda of Raghunathapalem mandal, the Minister said that oil palm not only offers a high return on investment but also attracts significant subsidies from the State government.

“The government is offering Rs 50,000 per acre as subsidy for oil palm. Additional support is extended for intercrops like chillies, cotton, and vegetables, as well as for drip irrigation systems. Farmers can potentially earn Rs 2 lakh per acre,” he stated.

The development works include repair and reconstruction of the BT road from Lachiram Tanda to Eerlapudi at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore, and construction of a bridge between Lachiram Tanda and Donabanda at a cost of Rs 80 lakh. The Minister was accompanied by Additional Collector P Srinivasa Reddy during the inauguration.

Nageswara Rao added that steps will be taken to ensure tanks and irrigation sources are filled even during summer, so farmers can continue cultivation without water distress.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to housing for the underprivileged, the Minister said that Indiramma houses are being allotted in a phased manner.

“No eligible person will be left without a home. We are committed to sanctioning Indiramma houses for every deserving poor family.