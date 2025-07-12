Tummala unveils Khammam’s first multi-purpose organic market

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated an organic market set up in the 54th Division VDOs Colony here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the organic market, a first in Khammam, has been setup to make food grains, pulses, unadulterated fruits, and vegetables cultivated using natural resources without the use of chemicals and pesticides available to the consumers at one place at low prices.

He said that the use of plastic covers has been banned in the organic farmers’ market set up with the aim of protecting the environment, and a stall has been allocated for the Women’s Association to sell jute covers and cloth bags here.

He said that the cost of cultivation will be reduced significantly due to the lack of use of chemicals and pesticides, the environment and groundwater will be protected from pollution, and everyone will get healthy and nutritious food.

He said that the demand for organic food has increased significantly in the market at present. “Farmers will get high profits by selling crops produced without using fertilizers and chemicals directly to the consumers in the market,” he encouraged.

The minister assured that the government will provide all necessary support to farmers who cultivate organically. He said that food items produced by women’s groups should also be sold here.

Earlier, Tummala along with city mayor Punukollu Neeraja, additional collector, and others laid the foundation stone for the construction of a CC road and drain to be constructed with the municipal general funds of Rs 39.25 lakhs.

State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Khammam Market Committee Chairman Hanmantha Rao, public representatives, concerned officials, participated.