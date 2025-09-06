Tummala urges Centre to immediately supply 2 lakh MT urea to State

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao has directed officials to establish additional urea sale counters at farmers’ forums across Telangana to meet the increasing demand for urea and the success of pilot distribution models implemented in select regions.

On Friday, he directed the officials to streamline the process and avoid overcrowding. The government has mandated that in mandals with limited Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS), tokens must be issued a day in advance based on farmers’ passbooks. This system, the Minister stated, has already proven effective in enabling farmers to access urea without delays or complications.

Minister Tummala emphasized that strict measures are being enforced to prevent irregularities in the distribution process. Coordination with Cooperative and Markfed officials, along with active monitoring by police and vigilance departments, is aimed at curbing black marketing and ensuring transparency.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Minister Tummala brought the state’s fertilizer concerns to the attention of Union Ministers and senior officials. Highlighting the urgent need for urea during the ongoing crop cycle, he requested an immediate allocation of 2 lakh metric tonnes over the next 20 days. Responding positively, the central government agreed to supply the required quantity from four import ships docking at various East Coast ports.

In addition to imports, the Centre has sanctioned an extra 30,000 metric tonnes from domestic manufacturing units to compensate for the temporary shutdown of the Ramagundam RFCL fertilizer plant. The Minister revealed that the central authorities have assured swift action to restart the RFCL unit within 3–4 days, further stabilizing the supply chain.

Minister Tummala said that 11,181 metric tonnes of urea arrived at railway rake points in Karimnagar, Miryalaguda, Warangal, and Peddapalli through GSFC, IPL, CIL-Karaikal, and CIL-Kakinada. Another 9,039 metric tonnes are expected to reach Warangal, Sanathnagar, and Karimnagar from MFL, KRIBHCO, and CIL-Krishnapatnam. In just four days this September, Telangana received 28,000 metric tonnes of urea, a significant increase compared to the same period last year.

“So far, 8,20,112 metric tonnes of urea have been sold in the state, surpassing last year’s figure of 7,75,157 metric tonnes. The Minister also disclosed that the state’s Secretary met with the Cabinet Secretary in Delhi to reiterate the request for a daily supply of 10,000 metric tonnes over the next 20 days.”

Appealing to farmers, Minister Tummala urged them to purchase urea only as needed and avoid hoarding. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring timely and adequate fertilizer availability, stating, “We are taking all necessary steps to prevent shortages and support our farmers during this crucial cultivation phase.”