Turn all villages as model ones: Karimnagar Collector Shashanka

Karimnagar: To lead villages towards development, everyone must participate in all the developmental activities without fail, appealed District Collector K Shashanka. On Thursday, he inaugurated second phase of Palle Pragathi programme in Vannaram, Edulagattupalli and Lalithapur villages of Manakondur mandal in Karimnagar district.



Speaking on the occasion, Collector Shashanka told the villagers to make the second phase successful with the same spirit which they show in making the first phase successful. For increasing greenery and maintenance of surroundings neat and clean, this programme was being taken up.

If the environment is neat and clean with full of greenery, then the people will get fresh air and can live healthy long life. So, the villagers must keep their surroundings neat and hygienic, by collecting dry and wet wastes and dumping them separately, he pointed out.

Shashanka appealed all the villagers to come forward voluntarily and must participate in developmental activities to transform each and every village into model village.

The members of village panchayat must have a discussion with the villagers about what development should be taken in their respective villages before starting any programme. "Without discussion development does not takes place," he observed. Set up dumping yard, burial ground and soak pits before the completion of second phase of Palle Pragathi, the Collector suggested.

DRDO Venkateshwarlu, MRO Rajaiah, MPDO Bhaskar Rao, sarpanches Kavitha, Saritha, and Kondaiah, MPP Sulochana, ZPTC Shekar Goud, Revenue Inspector Raghu, Market Committee Chairman Pradeep Rao and VROs, DRDA, APOs were present along with others.