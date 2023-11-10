Twenty candidates filed 32 nominations in Gadwal constituency

During the general elections of TS Assembly there were 32 nominations have been filed BY 20 candidates in Gadwal constituency from various parties and independent candidates.

The names of the candidates are as follows.

1 .Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy BRS.

2.Bandla Jyoti BRS.

3.Sarita Congress.

4.Raghavendra independent.

5.E.Parameswar Goud independent.

6.K Srinivasulu Yuga tulasi party.

7.Sarita independent candidate.

8.shiva Reddy BJP.

9.M .Venkatreddy Students potical party.

10.A. Anil Kumar independent.

11.B. Eswar independent.

12.G. Sarita Navarang Congress party.

13.K.Srinivasulu independent.

14.G Raju independent.

15.Hanumanthu Bahujan republic Socialist party.

16.G . Ranjit Kumar All India Forward block.

17.Surendra Babu Bhujan samaj party.

18.BR. Thimmanna Independent.

19.Chinna Tirupathaiah Congress party.

20.Atikur Rahaman BSP.

These 20 candidates have been filled their 32 nominations to Returning officer Apoorva Chauhan .The RO Apoorva Chauhan said that the time to Nominations has been over today.The scrutiny will be held on 13 th of this month and the with drawing date is 15 th November.