Twitter war continues between TRS & Congress

Hyderabad: The Twitter war between the TRS and Congress doesn't seem to end. In a recent development State IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to his Twitter handle and responded to Rahul Gandhi's tweet. In his tweet, KTR stated 'Rahul Ji, Your party has been given opportunity to govern this country for over 50+ years. When in power INC couldn't provide even 6 hours of electricity to farmers causing distress & suicides In Telangana with innovative schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bhima, Mission Kakatiya.'





In the second tweet he continued '24 hrs of free power supply & with focus on irrigation our Hon'ble CM has ushered in a agricultural revolution What your party couldn't deliver in 50 years, our Govt has delivered in 7 years To compare the performance of TRS Govt with past INC Govts will put your party to shame.'

In another tweet, he stated 'Firstly, INC should apologise to the farmers of this nation on neglecting them for decades Second, redirect your criticism at those in power in Delhi who refuse to buy rice from Telangana despite our repeated requests. You are clearly misinformed & misguided on ground realities.'





Responding to KTR's tweets, TPPC chief A Revanth Reddy tweeted 'Mr. KTR, It's a pity that you're unaware of Congress's commitment to the welfare of farmers. Better ask your father about our contributions. Oh, he might be busy playing politics with farmer issues instead of resolving them..!'.

He added 'We fulfilled 60 yrs dream of 4 crore people for Telangana State formation. While we gave free power to farmers, Jalayagnam, Aarogyasri, your Govt has killed 7000+ farmers. You are trying to play fixed blame game with BJP while your Govt refuses to even set up IKP centres.'





In another tweet, he stated 'Don't worry @KTRTRS we also brought RTE & RTI so that the people of our country can hold governments like yours accountable at all times.'





It all started when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday in his Twitter handle stated that both BJP and TRS are playing a blame game over the purchase of paddy from the farmers. He also stated that the TRS and BJP are ignorant of the plights of the farmers and are busy doing politics over the issue. He assured that the Congress party will fight on behalf of the farmers until the BJP at the Centre and TRS in the State purchase the paddy from the farmers.





Responding to the tweet, Harish Rao tweeted asking Congress to stop the drama of showering love and fake tears on behalf of the farmers. He said that if Congress was so concerned about the farmers, the party MPs would have joined the TRS MPs at the parliament to protest against the Centre on the same issue.





He suggested Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party work on mounting pressure on the Central government's anti-people policies.

Interestingly, between the Twitter fight between the Congress and TRS, Bhuvanagiri MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday penned a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over paddy procurement, a hike in fertilizer prices. In his letter, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy alleged the government not play politics with the farmers over paddy procurement. He also said that the farmers are in dilemma over the paddy purchase issue and it is not correct a move by the government to hike the prices of the fertilizers.

Speaking to the media later, the Congress leader challenged the 9 TRS MPs to resign and stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar along with the CM KCR. He assured Congress help to the MPs if they resign and hold dharna near the Parliament.

Responding to the back-to-back attack by Congress on the paddy procurement issue, TRS leader Jeevan Reddy held a press conference where he slammed Congress for playing politics over farmers instead of supporting the TRS MPs who are protesting against the Central government on the same.

Responding to Jeevan Reddy's press conference, Congress leader Dasoju Shravan accused the BJP and TRS of playing a blame game over the paddy issue. Addressing the media, Shravan said that Congress always fights on behalf of the farmers. He said that both BJP and TRS parties are working as hand in gloves and letting the farmers suffer.

Earlier in the Day, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy responded to the tweets on Twitter over Paddy procurement, he said that it has become a habit for both Congress and TRS in the State to blame the Central government not only for the paddy procurement issue but for other issues as well.