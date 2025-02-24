TWJF Journalists Protest in Gadwal, Demand Immediate Government Action on Key Issues.

Gadwal : The Telangana Working Journalists Federation (TW JF) organized a statewide protest on Monday, February 24, 2025, highlighting the deteriorating conditions of journalists in the state. As part of this, journalists working in print and electronic media in Jogulamba Gadwal district gathered near the District Collector’s office at 11:00 AM to stage a demonstration and later submitted a memorandum to the District Collector.

Deteriorating Conditions of Journalists in Telangana

Journalists in Telangana are facing extreme hardships, struggling to fulfill their professional responsibilities under difficult circumstances. Despite acting as a bridge between the government and the public, they continue to work for meager salaries with little to no support from both the central and state governments. Successive governments have neglected their basic demands, delaying resolutions for several years.

In response, the TW JF state committee called for a statewide protest, urging the government to address the following key issues:

Key Demands of TW JF

1. Housing for Journalists: The state government should take special measures to provide residential plots for journalists. Given the Supreme Court's verdict, the government must file a review petition and ensure a favorable ruling. If that is not possible, the government should adopt an alternative policy to allocate housing plots to journalists.

2. Health Insurance Scheme: A new health insurance policy should be introduced for journalists, similar to government employees. The entire premium should be covered by the government, and the scheme should be applicable in private and corporate hospitals.

3. Accreditation Cards: The Media Academy has failed in issuing new accreditation cards. Despite multiple postponements, the process remains incomplete. The government should immediately distribute accreditation cards to all eligible journalists.

4. Journalist Pension Scheme: Telangana should implement a pension scheme for retired journalists, similar to other states, ensuring financial security for veteran media professionals.

5. Protection Against Attacks: Attacks on journalists are increasing, and strict measures should be taken to prevent such incidents. The government should introduce a special protection law, similar to those available for government employees, ensuring legal safeguards for journalists.

6. Safety of Women Journalists: The government should arrange safe night-time transportation for female journalists from their workplaces to their homes.

7. Empanelment of Small and Medium Newspapers: Eligible small and medium-scale newspapers should be included in the government empanelment list, allowing them to receive official advertisements and financial support.

Appeal to the Government

TWJF urged the government to take immediate action on these demands, ensuring the welfare and security of journalists in Telangana. The protesting journalists requested the District Collector to forward their demands to the state government for necessary action.

The protest in Jogulamba Gadwal witnessed strong participation from journalists, who expressed their determination to continue their fight until their demands were met.















