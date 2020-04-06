Two booked in Sangareddy for violating home quaratine norms

The Sangareddy police on Sunday registered a case against two persons for violating the orders of Health officials pertaining to home quarantine to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sub-Inspector, K Srikanth said that they have asked two persons from Angadipet village in Sangareddy district to stay home for 14 days. However, the duo was seen moving freely violating the norms when the police visited their home on Sunday.

When the police were confronting the two persons for not maintaining home quarantine, another person called Habeeb abused the police personnel defending his fellow villagers. The police registered cases against the three persons.

On Sunday, the state reported 62 coronavirus positive cases taking the tally to 334. So far, 33 persons were discharged and the number of fatalities stood at 11. Meanwhile, there are 289 active cases of coronavirus, admitted to various government hospitals.