Two-car collides on Paradise flyover in secunderabad, traffic jam reported

Highlights

A speeding Innova car lost control on the Paradise Flyover in Secunderabad, veering into the divider and coming to a halt.

A speeding Innova car lost control on the Paradise Flyover in Secunderabad, veering into the divider and coming to a halt.

Simultaneously, another vehicle travelling behind collided with the divider before crashing into the stationary Innova. Both drivers sustained injuries in the incident.

The collision resulted in a significant traffic jam, with vehicles unable to access the flyover due to the blockage.

The police services were promptly called to the scene to assist the injured and manage the traffic situation.

