Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
Two-car collides on Paradise flyover in secunderabad, traffic jam reported
Highlights
A speeding Innova car lost control on the Paradise Flyover in Secunderabad, veering into the divider and coming to a halt.
A speeding Innova car lost control on the Paradise Flyover in Secunderabad, veering into the divider and coming to a halt.
Simultaneously, another vehicle travelling behind collided with the divider before crashing into the stationary Innova. Both drivers sustained injuries in the incident.
The collision resulted in a significant traffic jam, with vehicles unable to access the flyover due to the blockage.
The police services were promptly called to the scene to assist the injured and manage the traffic situation.
Next Story