Two children die after being rammed by DCM in Gadwal

Two children were dead on the spot and their father suffered injuries after the bike they were riding on was hit by a DCM lorry here at Alampur crossroads on National Highway 44 in Jogulamba Gadwal district.



The accident took place near Uttara foods when the DCM lorry rammed the bike from rear end.

The children were identified as Rishi and Nishitha, residents of Chennipadu. Meanwhile, the injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Locals alerted the police who rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

A pall of gloom descended in the village with the death of the two children from the same family.