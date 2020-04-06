Two colonies in Banswada locked down

Kamareddy: District SP N Swetha Reddy told the people to be self-disciplined as Banswada town in Kamareddy district has been identified as hotspot of Covid-19.

On Monday, she visited Teachers Colony and Arafat Colony in Banswada and ordered the police to completely block the roads leading to these two colonies.

The SP suggested the people to be careful as coronavirus positive cases are increasing due to Markazi returnees.