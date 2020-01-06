Trending :
Two constables hurt after police car rams into median in Hyderabad

Two constables were injured after police patrolling car rammed into a median near Gachibowli stadium on the early hours on Monday.

Two constables were injured after police patrolling car rammed into a median near Gachibowli stadium on the early hours on Monday.

The front end of the car was completely damaged and two constables inside the vehicle suffered injuries. On learning the incident, the Gachibowli police rushed to the spot and shifted the constables to a hospital.

The vehicle was shifted to the police station with the help of a crane.

On May 10, 2019 - a police car ran over a three-year-old girl at the temple in Yadradri. The girl was identified as Prashanthi. The head constable who drove the car was arrested and a case was registered against him.

