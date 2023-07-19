  • Menu
Two constables in Palvancha risk lives to save man who fell in well

Highlights

The Palvancha police swung into action and two constable identified as Bhanu and Shankar risked their lives by jumping into the well and saved the man

Bhadadri: The Palvoncha police on Wednesday recued a man who accidentally slipped and fell into agriculture well in Municipality range near Sitaram Patnam village.

It is said that an unidentified person lost control and fell into the agricultural well. On information the Palvancha police swung into action and two constable identified as Bhanu and Shankar risked their lives by jumping into the well and saved the man.

The man was later shifted to government hospital for treatment.

