  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Two dead and others injured after a car crashes into tree in Chevella

Two dead and others injured after a car crashes into tree in Chevella
x
Highlights

Two dead and two injured in a fatal road accident in Chevella at Chevella mandalam Alur Stage after a Ford Figo car crashed into a tree on Sunday...

Two dead and two injured in a fatal road accident in Chevella at Chevella mandalam Alur Stage after a Ford Figo car crashed into a tree on Sunday morning.

The two individuals who died were identified as Pradeep and Soni while two other individuals, Arya and Kranti, sustained serious injuries and were transferred to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.

The incident while the victims were returning from Anantagiri hills. The rest of the individuals involved in the accident are said to be engineering students. Further details about the incident are yet to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X