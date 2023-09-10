Live
Just In
Two dead and others injured after a car crashes into tree in Chevella
Highlights
Two dead and two injured in a fatal road accident in Chevella at Chevella mandalam Alur Stage after a Ford Figo car crashed into a tree on Sunday...
Two dead and two injured in a fatal road accident in Chevella at Chevella mandalam Alur Stage after a Ford Figo car crashed into a tree on Sunday morning.
The two individuals who died were identified as Pradeep and Soni while two other individuals, Arya and Kranti, sustained serious injuries and were transferred to Hyderabad for better medical treatment.
The incident while the victims were returning from Anantagiri hills. The rest of the individuals involved in the accident are said to be engineering students. Further details about the incident are yet to be known.
