Two farmers die of electrocution in Mahabubabad

In a tragic incident, two farmers died of electrocution here at Bhojya tanda of Thorrur mandal of Mahabubabad district on Saturday.

The incident took place when one of the two people tried to fix the electric fuse of the agricultural motor which came in contact with a live wire. While trying rescue the man, another farmer approached and both were electrocuted. Bhukya Sudhakar (28) and Maloth Yakub (40) were dead on the spot.

A pall of gloom surrounded in the tanda with the death of the two farmers.

The police were informed who registered a case and took up the investigation. The bodies were sent to hospital morgue for autopsy.