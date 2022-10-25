Two groups clash during Sadar festival celebrations

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Narsingi following a clash between two groups on Monday night over a petty issue.

According to the sources, a group of people associated with Narsingi Municipal Chairman Venkatesh Yadav and the other group associated with Ashok Yadav clashed during Sadar festival celebrations.

The police who were on the spot dispersed the mob. Reinforcements were rushed to the area and situation brought under control.

The police booked cases and investigating.